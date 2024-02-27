California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,129,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 83,907 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Medtronic worth $166,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $41,143,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% in the third quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 68.5% during the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 187,193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,668,000 after acquiring an additional 76,129 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Medtronic by 21.9% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.02. 1,841,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,238,040. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

