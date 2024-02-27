California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,616 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of United Parcel Service worth $179,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $25,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $148.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,836. The firm has a market cap of $126.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.95.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

