California State Teachers Retirement System Has $225.56 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,233 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Intuit were worth $225,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $663.02. 450,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,304. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $630.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $567.63. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $384.05 and a 1 year high of $668.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.29.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

