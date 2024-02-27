California State Teachers Retirement System Has $311.12 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,410 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $311,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.2 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $564.62. The stock had a trading volume of 302,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $544.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at $27,311,992.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,277 shares of company stock valued at $16,886,384 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.