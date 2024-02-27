California State Teachers Retirement System Has $399.54 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 707,208 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 28,033 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.6% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $399,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 888.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $3.51 on Tuesday, reaching $741.84. 746,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,243. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $329.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $691.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $613.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $465.33 and a 52-week high of $746.78.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,194 shares of company stock worth $10,420,927. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $695.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $659.96.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

