California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,263 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 0.8% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Broadcom worth $544,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,028.52.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $12.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,296.93. The stock had a trading volume of 544,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,597. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $582.18 and a twelve month high of $1,319.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,178.99 and its 200 day moving average is $994.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

