California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,806,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 44.22% of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $233,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LCTD. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the third quarter valued at $96,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the third quarter valued at about $143,000.

Get BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LCTD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,105. The company has a market capitalization of $586.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.83. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Profile

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.