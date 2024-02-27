California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 136,301 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,781,444 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 136,301 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of ConocoPhillips worth $213,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,320,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,581,857. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $131.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.19.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

In related news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

