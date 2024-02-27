California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 21,672 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,672 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Intuitive Surgical worth $162,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,958.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $69,958.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at $63,607,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,965 shares of company stock worth $43,140,714. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $386.62. The company had a trading volume of 402,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,927. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $363.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.09. The stock has a market cap of $136.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $392.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.