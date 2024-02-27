California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 492,035 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,353,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 492,035 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $310,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,637,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,258,000 after purchasing an additional 382,703 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bank of America by 11.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 332,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 34,672 shares during the period. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% in the third quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 217,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 63.4% in the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 990,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,289,000 after acquiring an additional 384,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.27. 23,522,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,549,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

