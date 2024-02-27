California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 83,639 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,571,023 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 83,639 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Oracle were worth $272,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 98,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 51,150 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 135,619 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,751 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.81. 3,592,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,637,061. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.13. The firm has a market cap of $304.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

