Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $91.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $82.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MRNA. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a reduce rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a hold rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.82.

Get Moderna alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRNA

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $94.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.57 and its 200-day moving average is $94.36. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna will post -6.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,899 shares of company stock worth $10,732,838 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Moderna by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Moderna by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after acquiring an additional 47,755 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Moderna by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.