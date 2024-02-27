Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their hold rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $130.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ZBH. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.20.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $126.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.01. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 158,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $763,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

