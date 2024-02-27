Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Target Price to $20.00

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Driven Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.80.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 877.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 54.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

