Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Target Price to $11.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HCAT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Health Catalyst from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $452.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $15.87.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,163 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $34,255.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,959.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,441,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,190,000 after buying an additional 78,823 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,157,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,497,000 after buying an additional 273,514 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,317,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,569,000 after purchasing an additional 73,852 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,754,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,546,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 66,613 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

