Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.97

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.97 and last traded at C$5.19, with a volume of 90675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.28.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Canacol Energy from C$11.00 to C$6.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$177.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.00%. Canacol Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

