Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.70.

Shares of CTLP opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $472.45 million, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $570,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,270,694 shares in the company, valued at $58,405,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 7,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,981.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,658 shares in the company, valued at $829,844.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $570,666.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,270,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,405,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the first quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Cantaloupe by 101.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

