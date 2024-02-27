Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target to $10.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) had its price objective decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $12.43.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

