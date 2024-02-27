Cantor Fitzgerald Raises TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Price Target to $4.00

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TeraWulf Stock Up 15.3 %

Shares of TeraWulf stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. TeraWulf has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 2,542.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 7.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

