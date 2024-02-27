Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Acquires 26,465 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 98.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,338 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 26,465 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.5% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $27,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,040 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $617,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 6,543 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,191 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,983,000 after acquiring an additional 21,523 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,342 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $9.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $550.91. 2,022,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,054,918. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $594.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $570.77. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $320.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $249.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

