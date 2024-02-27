Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Acquires 591,577 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591,577 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.1% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $75,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,336,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,697,000 after purchasing an additional 472,382 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,749,602,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,275 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,250,435 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $105.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.93 and its 200 day moving average is $67.13.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

