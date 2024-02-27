Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,613 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $2,226,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 171,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,360,000 after acquiring an additional 19,802 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $371,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,620,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,994,379. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

