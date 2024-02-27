Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $17.53 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,265 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.0% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.9% in the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.88. 1,610,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,603,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $230.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

