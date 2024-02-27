Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $45.17 Million Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 536,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281,230 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF makes up about 2.5% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $45,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 20,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance

GLTR stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.56. The company had a trading volume of 20,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,393. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.73 and a 200 day moving average of $87.75. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $80.99 and a 12 month high of $96.04.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Profile

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.