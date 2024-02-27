Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,113 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,350 shares of company stock valued at $29,602,709 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.81. 15,390,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,296,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.52 and a 1 year high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

