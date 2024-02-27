Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Get Capri alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capri

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Capri has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Capri will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Capri by 789.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Capri by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.