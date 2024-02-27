Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Increased to C$165.00 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Acumen Capital from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CJT. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$109.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$170.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Laurentian raised shares of Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$102.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.82.

Cargojet stock traded up C$2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$116.19. 43,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.65. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$76.50 and a 12 month high of C$125.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$118.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$102.72. The company has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

