Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Increased to C$165.00 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2024

Cargojet (TSE:CJTGet Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Acumen Capital from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CJT. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$109.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$170.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Laurentian raised shares of Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$102.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.82.

Cargojet Stock Up 2.4 %

Cargojet stock traded up C$2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$116.19. 43,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.65. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$76.50 and a 12 month high of C$125.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$118.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$102.72. The company has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

