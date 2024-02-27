Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$120.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Cormark from C$121.00 to C$120.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$170.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$109.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$148.82.

Shares of CJT traded up C$2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$116.19. The stock had a trading volume of 43,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$118.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$102.72. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$76.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$125.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

