Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$120.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Cormark from C$121.00 to C$120.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.28% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$170.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$109.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$148.82.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CJT
Cargojet Stock Performance
Cargojet Company Profile
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cargojet
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.