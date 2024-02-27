CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.24-0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $201-221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $238.94 million.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of CarGurus stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.07. 1,428,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,692. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.52. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $24.64.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $223.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.05 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARG. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CarGurus

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,824,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,470,000 after buying an additional 7,863,827 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CarGurus by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,532 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $45,581,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CarGurus by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in CarGurus by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,099 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.