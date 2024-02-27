CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Raised to $30.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.58% from the company’s previous close.

CARG has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CarGurus

CarGurus Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CARG opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $223.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.05 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.