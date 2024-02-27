Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.600-0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.0 million-$645.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $692.5 million. Carter’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRI. StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush raised their price target on Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Carter’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $81.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.30. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $83.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30.

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 344.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 32.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Carter’s during the first quarter valued at $96,000.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

