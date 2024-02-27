Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Shares Gap Up to $81.47

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.47, but opened at $85.50. Carter’s shares last traded at $82.45, with a volume of 206,110 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRI. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 162.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,337 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 17,623.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,459,000 after acquiring an additional 448,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,193,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the third quarter worth $28,588,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth $26,217,000.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

