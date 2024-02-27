Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Lifted to Outperform at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James downgraded Carvana from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.53.

Shares of CVNA opened at $69.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 129.30 and a beta of 3.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.58. Carvana has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $76.33.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,683.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,683.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,515 shares of company stock worth $2,438,809 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

