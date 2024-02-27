Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAS. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.00.

TSE:CAS opened at C$10.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$10.25 and a 52 week high of C$15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.70.

The business also recently announced a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Cascades’s previous 1 dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.16%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

