Castle Biosciences (CSTL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Castle Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Castle Biosciences Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $659.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.98. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $26.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 17,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $348,921.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,163.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $87,660.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 17,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $348,921.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,163.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,351 shares of company stock worth $2,021,598. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 61.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 247.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Stories

