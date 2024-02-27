Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

CTLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $63.50 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Catalent Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CTLT opened at $58.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.63. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Catalent will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 1,162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

