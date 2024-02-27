CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,305,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,677 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $96,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,532 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,465,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,157,000 after acquiring an additional 288,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,405,000 after acquiring an additional 148,971 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,083,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,208,000 after buying an additional 28,316 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,786,000 after buying an additional 894,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.97. 272,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,751. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.58. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.43.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.43.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

