Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) PT Raised to $90.00

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 77.30% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,293. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,013 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,756,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,722 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,864 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 84.5% during the second quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,218,000 after buying an additional 1,190,549 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,050,000 after buying an additional 546,124 shares during the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

