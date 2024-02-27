Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) and FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Head-To-Head Review

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) and FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Central Japan Railway and FirstGroup’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Japan Railway $10.36 billion 2.40 $1.62 billion N/A N/A FirstGroup $5.73 billion 0.24 $104.98 million N/A N/A

Central Japan Railway has higher revenue and earnings than FirstGroup.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Japan Railway 0 0 0 0 N/A FirstGroup 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Central Japan Railway and FirstGroup, as provided by MarketBeat.

Volatility and Risk

Central Japan Railway has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstGroup has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Central Japan Railway and FirstGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Japan Railway 17.60% 6.98% 2.79% FirstGroup N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Central Japan Railway pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. FirstGroup pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Summary

Central Japan Railway beats FirstGroup on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas. The company also provides bus, logistics, travel agency, advertising, linen supply, track maintenance, construction and construction consulting, and contracted accounting and financial services; and manufactures and maintains railway rolling stock and machinery. In addition, it is involved in the operation of a department store; wholesale and retail sales business; sale of food and beverages; leasing and sale of real estate; hotel business; and development, improvement, and maintenance of computer systems. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos. FirstGroup plc was founded in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

