CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,404,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702,339 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.60% of CGI worth $138,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,152,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,122,000 after purchasing an additional 50,028 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CGI by 15.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,190,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,239,000 after purchasing an additional 805,973 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of CGI by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,813,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,884,000 after purchasing an additional 125,604 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,388,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

GIB traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.57. The company had a trading volume of 56,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,922. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.99. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. CGI had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

