Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 2.45% of Chart Industries worth $176,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Chart Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.50.

In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,756.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chart Industries news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,337.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GTLS traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.80. The stock had a trading volume of 224,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,249. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $184.65.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

