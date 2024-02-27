Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance
