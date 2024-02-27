Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.100-0.140 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.0 million-$69.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.3 million.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

CLDT opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $500.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.31 and a beta of 1.76. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 700.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $120,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth $119,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth $110,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

