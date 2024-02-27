Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Price Target Cut to $178.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by TD Cowen from $185.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LNG. Mizuho upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.82.

NYSE:LNG opened at $154.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.77. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $135.30 and a 1-year high of $183.46. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

