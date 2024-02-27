Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (OTCMKTS:CPKF)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CPKF remained flat at $18.23 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 285. The company has a market capitalization of $85.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.47. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 11.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Financial Shares will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

