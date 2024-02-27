Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

CPKF stock remained flat at $18.23 during trading on Tuesday. 30 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285. The company has a market capitalization of $85.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $23.95.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 11.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Financial Shares will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

