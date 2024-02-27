CIBC Boosts Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$9.50

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

INE has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.75 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.36.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INE

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of INE stock opened at C$7.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -44.88, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.38. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.05 and a 52 week high of C$15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 521.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -423.53%.

Insider Activity at Innergex Renewable Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Jean Trudel bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.68 per share, with a total value of C$99,840.00. 24.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.