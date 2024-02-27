CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Stock Price Down 2.6%

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 270,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 249,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 137.37%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in CION Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in CION Investment by 1,628.9% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CION Investment during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in CION Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
