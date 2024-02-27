Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 71.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 66.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,872.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $299,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $548,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $299,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $548,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,530 shares of company stock worth $700,292 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $91.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day moving average of $77.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.98. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $111.15.

Several research firms recently commented on CRUS. Loop Capital upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

