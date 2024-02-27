Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,122 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,225 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.33. 3,268,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,413,563. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average of $51.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

